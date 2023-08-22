Kelsey Grammer Saves Music Once More

We know that a lot is changing in the Frasier reboot. Kelsey Grammer will be surrounded by an entirely new cast of regulars, who will have to fill the big big shoes of Niles, Roz, Daphne, and Martin. The dog is gone. And perhaps most disruptively, Dr. Frasier Crane has left his Seattle radio station and returned to Boston, where the character was first introduced on Cheers. Dr. Crane would probably advise us that fear of change is perfectly natural, but superfans can take comfort knowing that one element from the original is definitely returning: the theme song.

Paramount+ has released a Frasier teaser featuring an all-new recording by jazz god Grammer, singing once again about “tossed salads and scrambled eggs.” His voice is definitely a little older, but by gum, when he’s not falling off a stage or talking politics, the man’s still got it. Grammer counts us in with a confident, familiar “y’all know how this goes,” like the song is an American jazz standard, which of course it is. There’s more gravel in his baritone this time around, lending a menacing air of double entendre to the part where he sings, “I’ve got you pegged, heheheh.” At the end, over an updated logo that swaps the Seattle skyline for Boston, he says, “Frasier has reentered the building.” Okaaaay, plot twist. The series will premiere on streaming with its first two episodes (of ten) on October 12 and will air on October 17 on CBS. Good night, Seattle, and good morning, Boston!