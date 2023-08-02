Freaky Director Christopher Landon Taking a Stab at Scream 7

Photo: Paramount/YouTube

What’s your favorite scary (but also funny) movie? Is it Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2 U, or Freaky? If so, then The Hollywood Reporter has great news! Christopher Landon, director of the three aforementioned horror-comedies, will be taking over Scream 7. Screams 5 and 6 were helmed by directing team Radio Silence, who revived the franchise after the death of Wes Craven. Per THR, Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepped away from the proj in order to work on an original horror movie for Universal. They and fellow group member Chad Villella will remain on Scream 7 as executive producers. It is unclear who will write the film, as no writers can negotiate new projects until the WGA strike ends.

The Scream franchise has always had comedic elements, with director Craven balancing the scares with original screenwriter Kevin Williamson’s self-aware script. The first four Scream movies focused on Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and all the crazies who tried to murder her. Scream 5 rebooted the franchise, focusing on Melissa Barrera’s Sam. Neve Campbell didn’t appear in this year’s Scream 6 because she found the pay offered her less than what she deserved as the series’ bloody heart.