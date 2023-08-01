Gwyneth Paltrow Invites You to Dinner

Welcome to my crib. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for goop

On July 14, ski-crash victim Gwyneth Paltrow ran a Q&A on her Instagram Story in which someone asked, “Do you lick ass Gwineth? Xx” She responded, “Not generally, no.” Good intel! What she apparently does, however, is to invite people to book her guesthouse on Airbnb. A one-night “Goop-Inspired Stay With Gwyneth Paltrow” has been listed on the site. The booking period begins on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT, and the house is available for two guests for one night only, September 15. The demand for this one night may be the only thing that outpaces the need for Eras Tour tickets, but Paltrow is famously “not good friends” with Taylor Swift (just friendly) so we’re not sure if she knows that. In Montecito, amenities for the guesthouse include the chance to “empower your mind with a guided transcendental meditation session” and to “indulge in a relaxing spa day featuring my favorite Goop Beauty essentials, from our award-winning Exfoliating Instant Facial to our new delicious smelling shampoo and conditioner — selfie included.” Paltrow will also welcome her guests personally and send them home with “valuable techniques (and an abundance of Goop products!) to continue your journey towards emotional health long after your stay.” Okay, but can we ask her about filming Glee?