Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Put on a Show (After Her Show)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Can we call this a play date? Harry Styles cozied up to his rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell in London on Wednesday, the opening night of her play The Effect. Styles reportedly kept a low profile during the actual performance, but the Daily Mail obtained photos of a show afterparty that are sure to fuel some speculation: Styles can be seen putting a hand on Russell’s lower back, and Russell can be seen putting her hand on his shoulder. The pair were also snapped mingling with Styles’s friend James Corden. And sure, that’s all pretty tame compared to the shots of Styles’s Tokyo makeout sesh with Emily Ratajkowski in March. But fans have other evidence to suspect that Styles and Russell, who were first spotted together in late June, might be dating. In July, the Bones and All actress was seen dancing in the VIP section of the Love on Tour stop in Vienna. After the performance, Styles was spotted walking around the city with Russell … so perhaps a flying object wasn’t the only thing from that night’s audience that caught his eye.