Iggy Azalea Addresses Letter of Support for Tory Lanez

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty Images

As a judge prepares to sentence Tory Lanez for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, a number of people who know Lanez have testified on his behalf, include 76 letters of support. That group includes multiple of Lanez’s fellow inmates, a police chief, a doctor who’s treated Lanez for hair loss — and rapper Iggy Azalea. Meghann Cuniff reported that Azalea asked judge David Herriford for a sentence “that is transformational, not life destroying.” But Azalea has since said she did not know her letter would be publicized. “I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public?” she tweeted. “I never intended to publicly comment.”

For the record:



1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well.



2. I don’t “support” anyone.

the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night.



3. I was told this… — NOT IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2023

Herriford reportedly summarized each of the letters during the sentencing hearing, which continues into August 8. But Azalea went on to clarify that she did not intend to “support” Lanez, whom she had not been in touch with for months. “My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night,” she wrote. “Iam not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period.” As for other rappers who testified yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion reportedly wrote in a statement, “For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”