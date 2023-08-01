Attenzione, Pickpocket! How Online Were You in July?

We made a call

You used to be part of the My Favorite Murder fandom. What changed?

I wish that I could say that I stopped listening after the whole tepee thing blew up. I didn’t. And I didn’t stop listening after the CSA Dolls. I kept listening. Before them, if you wanted to consume true crime, it was like Dateline or YouTube videos or The Last Podcast on the Left or Sword and Scale, this really male-dominated field. [MFM] felt super-relatable. But oh my God, the [Facebook] groups, the groups are so like, I think I said in my video that they’re toxic and hostile, but I should have clarified that they’re toxic and hostile to people of color. I think that’s kind of how it started, the hostility of the group, because it feels like they would kill for Karen and Georgia. If Karen and Georgia said something on the pod that was like, eurgh, and then you went to one of the groups and was like, “Did anybody else hear Georgia say blah, blah, blah?,” they would attack you.

And it was getting weird because it was during the beginning parts of the pandemic. So I wasn’t working because I’m a bartender, so I was at home and there’s nothing to do and I watched everything on Netflix. So I was really kinda pouring through these podcasts, and the stuff they were saying was really out of touch and I was like, I can’t listen to this anymore.

What has it been like for you to accidentally become the face of this backlash?

To be completely honest, it’s absolutely terrifying. I live in constant fear of my inbox. I know that you’re not supposed to read the comments, I know that’s what they say, but you really shouldn’t. I forgot how I’m still really embedded in the community. I forgot that I followed the My Favorite Murder Reddit. I’m getting absolutely destroyed on there. And I’m also a member of a group called My Favorite TikTok and there was a thread about my video and people were really upset, and I was like, “Hey, that’s my video.” And then people were posting my video in the comments, it was insane. But I mean, at the same time, I think it’s really validating that there are so many people that felt the same way as me, and I just didn’t realize that at all.

What would you say are the biggest issues with true-crime podcasts?

I don’t know what happened because true-crime podcasts really had their moment. And I think that the biggest part of it was that it was true-crime comedy, which is a really insane combination of genres. I’m an elder millennial and I grew up watching Unsolved Mysteries with my parents or America’s Most Wanted, even Law and Order, and all of these sort of things. And so you get this familiarity with true crime. And it feels like at the beginning of it, everybody was like, “Wait a minute, I’m allowed to talk about it now.” It’s not this weird private thing, but at some point people realized that the victims are real people. The podcasts that have really stayed around in the true-crime genre, they’ve done a good job to carefully make sure that they’re in communication with the victim’s family. That everything they’re posting is okay and that they really honor the victims.

How do you think true crime can recover from this backlash moment?

The first thing is that it’s insensitive to the victims. And the other one is that I think the hosts of the pods need to recover better from huge missteps. I’m not perfect, and I don’t think that the mistakes that they made are the things that people are upset about. I think it’s their reactions. Moving forward, True Crime Obsessed is the only true-crime comedy podcast that I’m still listening to. They do an incredible job just really honoring the victims. They don’t even name the killers. They just call them the killer. And they’re not really doing the exact story, they’re doing the documentary, so the victims already knew that that was being done. Moving forward I’m hoping that there’ll just be a little sensitivity.