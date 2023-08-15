Photo: Getty Images

ChatGPT is being used to take out its no. 1 enemy: original work. A school district in Iowa has reported that it will be using artificial intelligence to sort through its library system to ban books deemed inappropriate for its students. Mason City Community School District removed 19 books ahead of the upcoming school year to comply with a new law that requires books to be both “age appropriate” and devoid of “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act.” Mason City’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Bridgette Exman explained to the Iowa state newspaper The Gazette, that the school district does not have the resources in order to inspect every book to comply with the new rule. The newly banned books by ChatGPT include Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Toni Morrison’s Beloved, and Buzz Bissinger’s Friday Night Lights. Students will just have to experience Coach Taylor’s speeches in a more visual way.