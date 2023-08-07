Jeopardy! Will Recycle Clues to Survive Hollywood Strike

Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

This will give you a buzz: Amid the current writers and actors strike setting Hollywood ablaze, Jeopardy! has jerry-rigged a way to move forward without its writing staff for season 40. Executive producer Michael Davies confirmed the game show will be using a “combination of material that our WGA writers wrote before the strike, which is still in the database, and material that has been re-deployed from multiple seasons of the show” as clue framework for the upcoming episodes. He told the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that the season will strategically open with another Second Chance Tournament, featuring a select number of unsuccessful players from previous seasons. “I believe, principally, that it would not be fair to have new contestants making their first appearance on the Alex Trebek Stage and doing it with non-original material,” Davies explained. “We’re going to have to go into a holding pattern.” As Mayim Bialik is a SAG member due to her decades of television work, fellow co-host Ken Jennings will be the sole face behind the lectern until an agreement is reached. So, she’s Union Barbie! And he’s just … Ken.