Twice’s Jihyo Gets Her Guns Out in the ‘Killin’ Me Good’ Video

Nayeon pop-pop-pop-popped off as Twice’s first soloist last year, but it’s Jihyo’s turn today. Right at I-need-you-o’clock midnight, Twice’s leader dropped a visual for “Killin’ Me Good,” the title track off her debut solo mini-album Zone. In the music video, Jihyo gets her guns out… and we’re not just talking about the muscles she’s been going viral for on the ongoing Ready to Be world tour. During the final chorus, she showcases her powerful dancing with point choreography involving a finger gun. “You’re killin’ me, killin’ me good,” she sings pointedly. “You’re makin’ me feel something new / Hey, you’re makin’ me feel so brand new.” But the honeymoon phase doesn’t last; in the video, we see Jihyo go from giggling with her faceless love interest to apparently breaking up with him over text. The song was written by J.Y. Park (a.k.a. the JYP of JYP Entertainment) and composed by Marc Lo, Melanie Fontana, Lindgren, and GG Ramirez. Other tracks on Zone include “Nightmare,” which Jihyo previewed on tour; “Talkin’ About It” with 24KGldn, which marks the first collab between a Twice member and a Western artist; and “Don’t Wanna Go Back,” a duet with the Korean singer Heize. The charts await, and we’re sure Onces are ready to “Go Hard.”

