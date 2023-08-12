Jodie Sweetin ‘Disappointed’ Her New Movie Is on Great American Family

Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

The Fuller House front of the culture war continues. Jodie Sweetin released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter expressing her disappointment that her film Craft Me a Romance will air on Great American Family. The channel came to mainstream attention when Sweetin’s former co-star Candace Cameron Bure told The Wall Street Journal that the network would focus on “traditional marriage,” as opposed to occasionally throwing the LGBTQ+ community a bone like Lifetime and Hallmark do. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Bure told the Journal in November of last year, “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” Sweetin said in a statement. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.” She added that any “potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.” Craft Me a Romance will air on Great American Family September 16.