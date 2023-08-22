WWE Books a Movie Star for SmackDown

John Cena. Photo: Chad Matthew Carlson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

John Cena, movie-star-turned-WWE guest, is headed to SmackDown. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor will appear on the September 1 wrestling extravaganza at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It’s not the star’s first time flaunting his muscles at a WWE event. He made a surprise visit to a London match, Money in the Bank, last month. Prior to his appearance at the O2 Arena, he participated in Wrestlemania back in April, losing the United States Championship to Austin Theory. Still, a good year for the rookie! Back on the movie front, Cena has a new trailer out for his upcoming action-comedy, Freelance. The film tells the story of a special-ops-soldier-turned-lawyer (Cena) who reluctantly accepts a freelance mission to protect a journalist (Alison Brie) while she reports from the field — the field being a coup in a Latin American country. Unfortunately for the pair, Cena and Brie get caught up in the violence and must flee on foot with the ousted president. We’re assuming Cena put his WWE skills into good use for the action scenes.