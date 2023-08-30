Drag Race’s Monica Beverly Hillz Accuses Ex of Faking His Own Death

Josh Seiter and Monica Beverly Hillz. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: ABC; Getty Images

And now for a torrid tale, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelorette, a weeks-long relationship, a potentially hacked Instagram account, an alleged faked death, and a go-go boy. Too much to handle? RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and professional clock-soaker Monica Beverly Hillz is accusing her ex, Josh Seiter, of faking his own death. On Monday, August 28, Seiter’s account posted that he was dead, alluding to his mental-health struggles by posting information about the 988 SMS suicide crisis hotline. Hillz posted a selfie of them together with the caption “RIP my honey.” On Tuesday, Seiter posted a video debunking the post and showing him, very much still alive, looking “pretty good for a dead bitch.”

According to Seiter, his account was hacked. “Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts,” Seiter said in the video. Hillz is not so sure. Later that say, she made a post on Insta calling out Seiter for faking his own death. She noted that it typically takes a long time for Instagram to get back hacked accounts and that Seiter did not reach out to her to post a clarification to her followers. “Men who do this shit are usually trying to compensate for some insecurity or darkness inside them,” Hillz wrote on Instagram. “The dolls know all too well that these men are dangerous and I saw the red flags fast a mile away. To keep it frank — ban his Instagram account, he needs to get help or lock his ass up.”

Hillz and Seiter, who is best known for being on one episode of The Bachelorette in 2015, began officially dating two weeks ago, according to an Entertainment Weekly interview with Hillz on the situation. They’d known each other previously from the drag scene, where Hillz worked as a queen and Seiter was a go-go boy. Hillz posted a selfie with Seiter (now taken down) commemorating their newfound relationship and says she was bombarded with messages calling Seiter a “clout chaser.” Seiter has previously dated reality TV stars, including women from 90 Day Fiancé and Love After Lockup, according to EW. The relationship between Hillz and Seiter then ended on August 22.

When reached out to by EW for comment, Seiter wrote, “Those are all ridiculous accusations made up by somebody with nothing better to do with their time.” “As a mental-health advocate, issues of suicide are very sensitive for me,” he continued. “To suggest that I would orchestrate a death post around that issue is sickening. I have dedicated the last 8 years of my life blogging and raising awareness about mental health, and I will continue to do so. Regardless of what my detractors have to say.” Hillz, meanwhile, has a word of caution for anybody thinking of dating Seiter: “Run. Don’t even do it. If you know what’s good for you, run.”