What Do You Mean Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun Are Breaking Up?

Justin Bieber’s mama don’t like you Scooter Braun, and she likes everyone. Justin Bieber and his longtime manager/Taylor Swift antagonist Scooter Braun are breaking up, according to a recent report from Puck. Apparently, the two haven’t spoken for months now and “lawyers are involved.” And all the people who’ve been watching Suits on Netflix this summer know that can’t be good. Braun’s been Bieber’s manager from the very beginning, when Braun discovered him on YouTube back in 2007. But now, Bieber is cleaning house. He’s reportedly fired CAA as his agency, gotten two new lawyers, and has Lou Taylor as his new business manager (which means you shouldn’t hold your breath for any Britney Spears collabs). Bieber does still have “time left” on his previous management deal, which was signed before Braun sold Ithaca Holdings to HYBE in 2021, becoming CEO of HYBE America, so we’ll have to wait and see how that pans out. The Bieber-and-Braun duo has been a consistent figure in the music industry for a decade and a half, making this one of the biggest splits of the summer. Oh, baby.