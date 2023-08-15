Your Keys Are Safe With Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (Unless…)

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

If you do something ironically too often, it actually seems sincere, especially to your podcast guests. In the latest episode of Armchair Expert, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard address marinated rumors that they’re allegedly swingers and Bell claims she knows the source of why. “It’s because you frequently make key party jokes,” she tells Shepard. “We’ll have a dinner party or something, and as we’re sitting down, you’ll say, ‘Everybody leave your keys.’” Shepard adds that he occasionally makes similar jokes with podcast guests. “Some of [the guests], I realize afterwards, ‘Oh, we do not have the same sense of humor,’” he explained. “I was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are ever in L.A. and you wanna swing.’” Whatever happened to “Hello, how are you?”? Shepard has made this joke several times in the past couple of years; maybe he thought if it made Conan O’Brien laugh, everyone would absolutely get it.

“A lot of people don’t get jokes,” Bell shared on the reality of their sense of humor. “That’s actually something I have been thinking about lately, because it’s such a bummer that everything you say has to be taken so literally that there’s no room for fun in expression or language anymore when you’re telling a story, because you better have the facts right. It’s just such a lame way to communicate.” Casually inviting friends to switch couples for a hook-up is just a silly little joke, everyone. Unless, like, you’re totally into that.