Ready or Not, Ms. Lauryn Hill Is Going on Tour

Lauryn Hill onstage in 1999. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Ready or not, here comes Ms. Lauryn Hill. The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist announced The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour on August 22, a 17-date showcase that will hit arenas around the world. Hill will perform tracks from the 1998 album, a reliable entry on various “best albums of all time” lists, and reunite with the Fugees to co-headline North American dates for the group’s first tour in years. The latest Fugees show went down at June’s Roots Picnic, where the group treated fans to a handful of songs during Hill’s headlining set at the festival, playing renditions of their hits “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” “Ready or Not,” “How Many Mics,” and a set-closing “Fu-Gee-La.” It’s unclear if Fugees rapper Pras Michel will be present for the upcoming outings, given his conviction in a global foreign influence case. Koffee will join Hill for the Australian leg of the tour. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a statement. “I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.” Presale tickets are available for Citi cardholders now, with the public onsale beginning August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Below, a full list of the tour dates. Don’t be late.

9/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 - New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 - Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 - Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 - Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 - Toronto, ON - Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)