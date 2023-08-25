Liam Payne Strips His South American Tour Dates Down

Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Liam Payne is postponing his upcoming tour of South America after being hospitalized last week. “This really is the last news I want to be telling you, but basically I’ve been a little bit unwell recently, and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection,” the former One Direction member explained in an Instagram video. “We’ve started rehearsals and I’ve just been advised that now’s really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this.” Payne, who debuted as a soloist with LP1 in 2019, hinted this year that he has been working on a new album. His six-stop South American tour was due to kick off in Peru on September 1, wrapping up in Mexico City on September 12. The “Strip That Down” singer apologized to fans and said he hopes to reschedule with “an even bigger and better show” soon. Per his Instagram caption, those who have already purchased tickets will receive refunds and should wait for updates from their point of purchase.