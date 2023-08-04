Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Reportedly Scheming Up a New Musical

How do you write like you’re running out of time? After the success of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda went on a songwriting streak, contributing to the soundtracks of movies like Moana, Encanto, and The Little Mermaid. He did write lyrics for this year’s production of New York, New York, so it’s not like he stayed completely away from Broadway, of course. But apparently, he’s finally ready to return to making stage musicals of his own. According to the New York Post, Miranda is currently working on a Warriors musical. Wait, as in the feral cats? Though we truly would have loved to see how that compared to Cats, unfortunately not. Instead, this will be an adaptation of Sol Yurick’s 1965 book The Warriors (which was itself adapted into the popular 1979 movie of the same name directed by Walter Hill). The plot follows a fictional New York City gang that is falsely accused of killing another gang’s leader. So, you know, it’s a bit of a tone shift from something like “Scuttlebutt.”