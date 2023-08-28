It’s Corbin Bleu, Constance Wu, and Audrey II, Too

CoCo. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Don’t it go to show ya never know who’s going to be starring in Little Shop of Horrors. Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers) and Corbin Bleu (High School Musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) will be taking over the roles of Audrey and Seymour, respectively (though we’d love it if they swapped), in the current Off Broadway production of Little Shop. They’ll be taking over from Joy Woods and Jeremy Jordan. “Little Shop has been my #1 favorite musical since I first saw a community production growing up in Richmond, Virginia,” Wu said in a statement about the casting. “The music is so wonderful & I love Audrey. I relate to her scrappiness and finding beauty in the simple things.” Bleu has also “been a fan of Little Shop since childhood.” “I watched the film on repeat,” he added. “It’s a perfect musical and this is definitely a dream fulfilling moment for me.” The two will begin performances on September 26, with Jordan leaving on September 17 and Woods leaving on the 24th. In the meantime, don’t feed the plants.