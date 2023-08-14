Lorde’s Fourth Album? It’s Less Likely Than You Think.

Lorde, pictured not releasing music. Photo: Matt Keeble/Shutterstock

These are what they call hard feelings. Lorde performed two new songs at the Boardmasters Festival in the U.K. on August 11: “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink.” Given that neither featured the low-key, guitar-based instrumentals of her third album, Solar Power, fans celebrated an apparent return to the synth-pop of Melodrama. Turns out they have a problem with premature celebration. On August 10, Lorde had wiped her Instagram account and posted a pic captioned, “No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me.” After her little performance, stans were even less convinced with one commenter saying directly, “‘this is not the start of anything,’ she’s such a liar.” Unfortunately for the rest of us, our Lorde and savior deigned to respond, writing “Hahaha i’m serious literally just decided to set these free from my laptop … but they’re not bad eh … beautiful and fun for fests i thought.”

Girl…



Lorde stated via Instagram that the two new songs she played at festivals are not necessarily anything new, she just “decided to set these free from her laptop”.



Another “Precious Metals”? 😭… pic.twitter.com/9eQjqHB6VK — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 14, 2023

This is not the first time Lorde has kept a song in the vaults while performing it. Her song “Precious Metals” from the Melodrama era famously never went released, despite the fact that she regularly performs it. To this we say … Hey Lorde, babe, you know you can release tracks as singles, right? Just a one-off. Something fun. Something for the summertime. Something for the girls to get ready and yearn to.