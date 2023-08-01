Wait, Who Won This Season of Love Island?

Warning: Spoilers ahead (obviously).

Are you lot okay? Maybe not, judging by the internet’s initial reaction to the winners of Love Island U.K’s tenth season. Hosted by Maya Jama, the finale episode revealed that Jess Harding and Sammy Root received enough votes to take first place. “It’s been an unreal journey, and it’s gonna be a great future,” Sam said in a video message later posted to the show’s Instagram. “Yeah,” his giddy girlfriend agreed. “Unreal, babe, unreal’s the word!” As a reminder, this is the same Sammy who said that he was Jess’s type, but she wasn’t his. He may have gotten over that, but evidently, not all of Love Island’s fans on social media have. In fact, some seem quite upset that Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nawaki, the runners-up in second place, will not be taking home the 50,000-pound cash prize instead. (Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde finished in third, while Molly Marsh and Zach Noble finished in fourth.) “call ofcom, call the police, call mi5, call the prime minister, call the king and camilla up because we have just witnessed the biggest robbery in british history live on tv,” one distraught fan tweeted, which, whew. If you know anything about the role of stealing in British history, you’ll appreciate how dramatic that joke feels.