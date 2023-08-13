Watch Michael Bublé Cover Michael Bublé (With the Foo Fighters)

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

Not since Hamm & Bublé has Michael Bublé been such a good sport. Bublé joined the Foo Fighters at their Outside Lands 2023 set in a rousing rendition of “Haven’t Met You Yet.” Apparently, this is a thing the Foo Fighters do now? Cover Bublé? It all started when new drummer Josh Freese joined the band. In order to welcome Freese more fully into the Foo Fam, the band started doing a medley of all the artists he’s worked with. This includes Beastie Boys, Avril Lavigne, Blink-182, Nine Inch Nails, and Michael Bublé. (One of these things is not like the other one, no?) The band has taken to brining a fan on stage to sing the Bublé section of the medley, and at Outside Lands, that fan happened to be Ol’ Bubbly himself. If you didn’t catch the livestream, fans got plenty of footage across social media.