Geriatric Singer Miley Cyrus Releasing a New Single

She feels so much younger now. Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

At 30 years old, Miley Cyrus is naturally withering away, so it’s time to reflect on her youth. The singer stopped reminiscing about living through the Great Depression long enough to announce that her new single, “Used to Be Young,” is dropping on August 25. Posters of Cyrus have been up all week in Los Angeles, New York City, Brussels, and Paris teasing the song and reflecting a few of her past eras — 2009’s “Party in the U.S.A.” and “The Climb,” “Wrecking Ball” from 2013, “Flowers” from 2023, and now her upcoming single, “Used to Be Young.” Cyrus’s initial tweet featuring the posters is captioned with lyrics from her upcoming single — “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.” The lyrics seemingly point to a single that will give Cyrus the opportunity to reflect on her “bad girl” past through the lens of an older, wiser, more empathetic version of herself. The former child star is one of the three ex-Disney stars turned musicians who are releasing new music this month, alongside Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. Give us the Wizards of Camp Rock Meet Hannah Montana cross-over we’ve been dreaming of.