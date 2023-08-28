Shakira to Receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

Hips, video, tax audits: These things don’t lie. (Well, Shakira can’t be sure about that last one.) And now, the truth is that Shakira is being recognized with the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s Video Music Awards. The career achievement comes on top of her four VMA wins and after a standout year that included her viral BZRP Music Sessions performance. It also makes the Colombian star the first South American Vanguard winner. The win will take Shakira to the VMAs stage for the first time in 17 years, a performance that’s sure to include ample belly dancing and maybe even an appearance from her friend Karol G, who’s also performing. And hey — good thing there won’t be any winnings to be taxed on.