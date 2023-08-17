Netflix Would Like to Mail You Its Old DVDs

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Well, call off your plot to loot the Netflix DVD library. The streamer is happy to send you a copy, or ten, of the red-enveloped DVDs that kicked off its media reign. In the wake of co-CEO Ted Sarandos announcing the shutdown of the company’s physical-media program, currently scheduled for September 26, Netflix has come up with a semi-solution for offloading their collection. In an email sent to DVD subscribers today, Netflix wrote, “After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season … Let’s have some fun for our finale!” That fun appears to be finding “up to ten extra discs” in your order if you choose to opt in for the surprise by August 29.

In case anyone reading this isn't opted into the marketing emails and wants a shot at getting 1-10 extra discs on the last day... here's the link! https://t.co/L9l0pomFky — DVD Netflix (@dvdnetflix) August 17, 2023