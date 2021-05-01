This Month’s Highlight
Zodiac
If you want some more Robert Downey Jr. after seeing Oppenheimer, then check him out in David Fincher’s Zodiac, a film in which he is not snubbed by Albert Einstein. RDJ plays a reporter, along with Jake Gyllenhaal, who teams up with investigators to uncover the identity of the infamous Zodiac killer. (Streaming August 1.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — August 2023
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available August 1
Mixtape, premiere
Adventureland
Basic Instinct
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights
Casino
Cop Land
Cousins
Danny Collins
Dead Again
Dinner for Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers
Fatal Instinct
Firewalker
Force Majeure
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain
I.Q.
Indecent Proposal
Jacob’s Ladder
Jade
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch
Orange County
Playing By Heart
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary’s Baby
Rudy
Sahara
She’s All That
She’s Having a Baby
She’s Out of My League
She’s the Man
Shooter
Shut In
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap
The Color of Money
The Crow
The Devil Inside
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger
The Grifters
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender
The Midnight Meat Train
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale
Thelma & Louise
TMNT (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle
Zodiac
Available August 2
Air Disasters, season 17
Air Warriors, seasons 9-10
Big Brother, season 25
Butterbean’s Cafe, season two
Ollie’s Pack, season one
Available August 4
The Chi, season-six premiere
Secret Celebrity Renovation, season three
Available August 5
ShoBox
Available August 8
Never Seen Again, season-four premiere
Available August 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 15
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, seasons 1-2
Superfan, season one
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), seasons 4-5
Available August 10
Love In Taipei, premiere
The Challenge: USA, season two
The Pink Panther (2006)
Available August 11
All Up in the Biz
Billions, season-seven premiere
PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
Available August 15
Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback, premiere
Sick of Myself
Available August 16
Catch Me If You Can
War of the Worlds (2005)
Available August 17
Mercy
Available August 19
Sabotage
Available August 23
The First of Us, season one
Bringing Out the Dead
Coneheads
Machete Kills
Available August 24
Football Must Go On, season one
Organ Trail
Related
- Special Ops: Lioness Recap: They Choose It All
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Recap: Life During Wartime
- Special Ops: Lioness Recap: Everyone Breaks