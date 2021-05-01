Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Zodiac. Photo: Paramount

This Month’s Highlight

Zodiac

If you want some more Robert Downey Jr. after seeing Oppenheimer, then check him out in David Fincher’s Zodiac, a film in which he is not snubbed by Albert Einstein. RDJ plays a reporter, along with Jake Gyllenhaal, who teams up with investigators to uncover the identity of the infamous Zodiac killer. (Streaming August 1.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — August 2023

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available August 1

Mixtape, premiere

Adventureland

Basic Instinct

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights

Casino

Cop Land

Cousins

Danny Collins

Dead Again

Dinner for Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers

Fatal Instinct

Firewalker

Force Majeure

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain

I.Q.

Indecent Proposal

Jacob’s Ladder

Jade

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots (2006)

Last Holiday

Need For Speed

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch

Orange County

Playing By Heart

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry

Rescue Dawn

Rosemary’s Baby

Rudy

Sahara

She’s All That

She’s Having a Baby

She’s Out of My League

She’s the Man

Shooter

Shut In

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap

The Color of Money

The Crow

The Devil Inside

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger

The Grifters

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender

The Midnight Meat Train

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale

Thelma & Louise

TMNT (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle

Zodiac

Available August 2

Air Disasters, season 17

Air Warriors, seasons 9-10

Big Brother, season 25

Butterbean’s Cafe, season two

Ollie’s Pack, season one

Available August 4

The Chi, season-six premiere

Secret Celebrity Renovation, season three

Available August 5

ShoBox

Available August 8

Never Seen Again, season-four premiere

Available August 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 15

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, seasons 1-2

Superfan, season one

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), seasons 4-5

Available August 10

Love In Taipei, premiere

The Challenge: USA, season two

The Pink Panther (2006)

Available August 11

All Up in the Biz

Billions, season-seven premiere

PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

Available August 15

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback, premiere

Sick of Myself

Available August 16

Catch Me If You Can

War of the Worlds (2005)

Available August 17

Mercy

Available August 19

Sabotage

Available August 23

The First of Us, season one

Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills

Available August 24

Football Must Go On, season one

Organ Trail