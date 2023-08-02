Billboard Album Charts: NewJeans Beats the Barbie Soundtrack by 500 Units

Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Girlies were racing to the top of the Billboard Album chart this week, but NewJeans eventually came out ahead. The k-pop group’s EP Get Up debuted at number 1, followed by the Barbie soundtrack. Only 500 units separated the two albums. Not only is this NewJeans’ first American number one album, it’s only the second time in the last 15 years that an all-female group debuted at number one (Blackpink was the first). Morgan Wallen’s former number 1 — One Thing at a Time — disrupts the girl power at number 3, while Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) brings that vibe back at number 4. Peso Pluma’s Génesis rounds out the top 5.

NewJeans — a.k.a. Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein and Minji — have been promoting this EP release like crazy. Their Powerpuff Girls collab came out three weeks ago, followed by “Super Shy.” The Barbie soundtrack, on the other hand, produced TikTok viral hits like “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish (for when you’re sad), “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa (for when you’re sad but also dancing) and “Speed Drive” by Charli XCX (for when you’re a car).