Nick Carter Facing Third Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A third woman has come forward and accused Backstreet Boy Nick Carter of sexual assault. According to Rolling Stone, a woman only identified as A.R. claims that Carter assaulted her multiple times when she was 15. A.R. filed a sexual assault lawsuit on Monday. The filing alleges that Carter gave A.R. alcohol and drugs and assaulted her “despite her repeated refusals and requests for him to stop.” There were two incidents, once on a tour bus in 2003 and once on a yacht. During these incidents, the suit says Carter gave her STDs, “severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma.” The suit alleges that when Carter asked three men to watch her and Carter have sex on a yacht, she and her mother went to police in Pennsylvania. Criminal charges were never brought forward in Pennsylvania, according to a statement made by Carter’s attorneys on Wednesday.

This is the third sexual assault lawsuit against Nick Carter. Last year, a woman named Shannon “Shay” Ruth alleged that Carter raped her when she was 17. Carter countersued this February, claiming that she had been “manipulated into making false allegations.” Melissa Schuman of the pop group Dream filed a lawsuit against Carter in April, which Carter has also countersued. A judge allowed Carter’s counterclaim to go through Wednesday.