Why Yes, Olivia Rodrigo, That Is a Bad Idea

On behalf of anyone struggling to cut ties with an ex, we rebuke this energy. In the “bad idea right?” music video, Olivia Rodrigo sneaks away from a house party and friends like Tate McRae, Madison Hu, and Iris Apatow to go see an old boyfriend that she knows she shouldn’t. The visual, directed by Petra Collins, follows Rodrigo as she ignores every obstacle that blocks her path back to her old flame’s bed (which, fittingly, catches on fire in the end). “Yes, I know that he’s my ex / But can’t two people reconnect? / I only see him as a friend / The biggest lie I ever said,” she sings. Hey, at least she’s self-aware! Co-written by Rodrigo and her frequent producer Dan Nigro, “bad idea right?” is the second single off of Rodrigo’s forthcoming sophomore album, Guts. Rodrigo previously noted in a newsletter to fans that the song would show “another side” of the album that is “a little more fun & playful.” In an Instagram post coinciding with the release, she revealed that the chorus was written “as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol!” We just hope that no blood suckers or fame fuckers hear this track and take it as a sign to hit Rodrigo up. Her brain might be going “blah blah blah,” but she really just needs to block block block.

