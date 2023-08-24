Olivia Rodrigo Hasn’t Made It to the Eras Tour

Poor Sabrina Carpenter, caught in the middle. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s marathon Eras Tour has drawn a who’s who of celebrities — they’re trading friendship bracelets, making out in VIP, celebrating being newly single, and even settling for (gasp!) 200-level seats just to catch the action (and maybe serve as an Easter egg). But one A-list fan who hasn’t attended? Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter confirmed it herself in a New York Times profile, simply saying she’s been too busy with her upcoming album, Guts. “I haven’t yet,” she told the Times in late July (days before the first American leg ended) of catching her hero live.

Except it might be anti-hero now. Some fans have speculated that Rodrigo had a falling-out with Swift after she got a retroactive credit on Rodrigo’s hit “Deja Vu” for apparently interpolating the bridge of “Cruel Summer”; the theory goes that Rodrigo’s new single, “Vampire,” is about feeling used by Swift, not a breakup. (The Times says the song is “about someone exploiting her celebrity,” a topic Rodrigo was nervous to brush.) Hence why she wouldn’t drop everything to catch Swift’s new tour. Or maybe it has just been a cruel summer for a girl trying to follow up her hit debut album.