Meryl Streep Moves One Step Closer to Playing Evan Hansen

Oh, you think there are only murders in the building? Yeah, right. There’s some pretty great singing as well. On season three of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Meryl Streep is having a ball. She’s playing Loretta Durkin, an actress who gets to kiss Martin Short, wear a fun braid, don even funner (emotionally correct word to use here) hats, and, now, sing. And you know how Meryl Streep loves to sing. Loretta sings a lullaby from Oliver’s (Martin Short) upcoming musical with an assist from co-star Ashley Park (who will soon sing a song on every streaming service available) on episode three of the season, and it’s written by some pretty impressive names. Sara Bareilles (Waitress, pop star), Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen) penned the track. As beautiful as it is, we can’t help but think of the possibilities of this connection as well. Will Meryl Streep play Evan Hansen in a revival? Will she sing “Take It From an Old Man” in concert? Will she maybe just force Sara Bareilles to write a new musical at knifepoint? The possibilities are endless.

