Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Link Up for Dolly Parton’s ‘Let It Be’

Dolly Parton is bringing all the boys to the yard. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr joined the distinguished singer-songwriter for a rerecording of the Beatles’ 1970 classic “Let It Be,” released on August 18. Guitarist Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood also feature on the rerecording. The historic linkup of the two remaining members of the most influential band of all time appears on Parton’s upcoming record, Rockstar, out November 17. The album has 30 tracks and more than 40 featured artists, including Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, and, controversially, anti-trans conservative Kid Rock, together with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, who was recently accused of sexually assaulting a teen in the 1970s. Parton made nine original songs for the album, including lead single “World on Fire,” which arrived back in May. Rockstar is her 49th studio album and a living example of the 77-year-old icon’s desire to continue her career. “I would never retire,” she said on the Greatest Hits Radio show in July. “I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday, hopefully one I’ve written.”

