Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock via Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are now just buddies, buddies, buddies. The two Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars reportedly broke up after nine months together, according to Entertainment Tonight. During their time together they not only dated but co-starred on Davidson’s show Bupkis and crashed a car together. Love <3. “Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up and both of them are focusing on themselves,” a source told ET. “Davidson has been in rehab and is being treated for mental health issues,” the source further said. “He can be manic and wasn’t sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track. Pete is focusing on himself.” It's been a big year for celeb breakups, so there's certainly a lot of options for when either star wants to get back into the dating pool. For Davidson, specifically, we'd recommend Sofia Vergara, Ariana Grande, Rosalía, or Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.