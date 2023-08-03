Photo: Kyle Gordon

Not even a week after music was revived from its lifeless state, it’s dead again, both at the hands of DJ Crazy Times. His “Planet of the Bass,” featuring the dean of motherlogical studies at the University of Servington, Ms. Biljana Electronica, went viral on July 28 ahead of its official release on August 15. On August 3, DJ Crazy Times posted an alternate music video, notably not shot in the Oculus, with a person who is not Ms. Biljana Electronica. Mr. “Women are my favorite guy” pulled a Riverdale and just replaced her as if nobody would notice. The DJ may be telling the world to “stop the war,” but with this not-so-slick maneuver, he inadvertently started a new one. DJ, if you’re reading this, the people have spoken and the message is clear: “Bring back Ms. Biljana Electronica immediately. My rhythm is NOT glad rn.”

“Planet of the Bass” comedian Kyle Gordon’s parody of “Every European Dance Song in the 1990s” is the only real contender for song of the summer. The better original video had the Oculus in New York as a backdrop for its nonsensical, grammatically incorrect lyrical gems like “All of the dream, how does it mean?” As DJ Crazy Times, Gordon slicks his hair in maroon and wears a bold, if not show-stopping, combination of all-black battle-adjacent attire and swim goggles. In the original video, Audrey Trullinger, a TikToker, portrays the vocalist diva Ms. Biljana Electronica. However, Gordon’s most recent post and/or public display of betrayal features Mara Olney, a self-proclaimed “person that likes yoga.” Some fans have pointed to the genius joke they believe Gordon is pulling, claiming that switching out the women in famous songs and music videos was a staple of the European dance-song genre, but the true seekers of morality are outraged over the attempt to overthrow a titan of music.