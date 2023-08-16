Posty Gets Cozy for a Relaxing Tiny Desk Concert

Grab a bouquet of sunflowers, maybe even light a candle, and set the table; it’s time for a relaxing, vibey evening with Post Malone. In his first Tiny Desk Concert at NPR, Malone is joined by a string quartet, among his other band members, to sing hits like “Sunflower,” “I Fall Apart,” a song about a square called “Circles,” and his most recent single from Austin “Enough Is Enough.” It’s calming, endearing, and honestly, such a chill vibe for a crowded office space (that’s been appropriately reconstructed for a concert). I mean, what else can you expect from someone who paid $2 million for a Magic The Gathering card? Kick back and enjoy a sweet 18 minutes in heaven. Well, only 18 minutes if you don’t immediately hit “replay.”

