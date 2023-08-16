Rachel Leviss Doesn’t See Herself As ‘the Ultimate Reality-TV Villain’

Rachel Leviss. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Raquel Leviss is finally sharing her side of the “Scandoval” affair — and she did it with one of the people who knows reality TV best. Speaking for the first time since the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Leviss did an an interview with former Real Housewife and current reality-TV unionizer Bethenny Frankel for both of her podcasts. And she started with a quick reintroduction: It’s Rachel now, after a post-affair therapy exercise about writing her name helped her “come back to my roots.” (Leviss went to a mental-health treatment facility after the VPR reunion, both to get away from the “vitriol online” and because she “knew that I had more work to do.”)

But Leviss isn’t just reintroducing herself — she’s here to talk about her seven-month affair with castmate Tom Sandoval, which occurred while he was publicly dating another castmate, Ariana Madix. In a conversation full of therapyspeak and monologues on reality TV from Frankel, Leviss said she was drawn to Sandoval out of “love addiction,” which she described as “where you confuse intensity for intimacy.” “It explains why I couldn’t stop seeing this person, but it also doesn’t excuse the fact that it happened, but now I know better,” she told Frankel, who never watched VPR before Scandoval. Later, Leviss added that she “believed” she was in love with Sandoval during the affair, but since realized they just had a “connection” over their shared experience of the show. “I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him,” she said. “I also don’t believe that he truly was in love with me either.”

Leviss was apologetic throughout the conversation, opening by talking about “the hurts that I’ve brought to a lot of people.” But later, she admitted she doesn’t expect Madix — who she clarified she never spent time with outside the show — to forgive her. “I think once trust is broken with somebody, from personal experience, it’s really hard to come back from that,” Leviss said. “I am remorseful, I do recognize that I’ve caused her a lot of pain and there was a lot of secrecy, deception.” However, she did go on to criticize Madix’s anger toward her at the reunion. “My nature is very kind and forgiving and understanding of other people, so the concept of me being the ultimate reality-TV villain just blows my mind,” Leviss said. “The way that she spoke to me at the reunion — I feel like it was uncalled for.”

Leviss also spoke about her actual friend on the cast, Scheana Shay, who let Leviss live with her after Leviss’s breakup with James Kennedy. Leviss countered the “narrative that she was the sister I never had,” explaining that she “did pay rent” while living with Shay, as well as watch her mercury-pumped cat and work on her podcast. “It’s just unfortunate that she’s trying to create this narrative that I’ve taken advantage of her, when I feel like I did contribute,” Leviss said.

The conversation was the first of a two-part episode that also included a lot of reflection on the behind-the-scenes of VPR and being on reality TV. Leviss has yet to say whether she’s returning to VPR season 11, but has already laid out many reasons not to in the interview so far. And that’s not even to mention this zinger from Frankel: “It’s my understanding that you get paid, in a year, less than my interns get paid.” Maybe Leviss has a future at BStrong?