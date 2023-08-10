Rauw Alejandro Seems to Be in Shambles Without His Motomami

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Rauw Alejandro is working through his motomami-lessness in the studio. On Thursday, he dropped “Hayami Hana,” a nearly five-and-a-half-minute long breakup song about his ex-fianceé, Rosalía, whom he was with for three years. How do we know it’s about her? Even aside from the fact that he literally calls out “mi motomami,” the lyrics aren’t very subtle. After the breakup news broke last month, Alejandro denied rumors that he cheated on Rosalía. He once again tries to clear his name on this track, insisting that she always had the password to his phone. Instead, he points to their celebrity status and busy touring schedules. “The life we lead isn’t for everyone,” he raps, mentioning the press, social media, peer pressure, and being apart from each other. Alejandro also apparently really wants the world to know that he was the one who got dumped, claiming that leaving Rosalía was “never an option” for him and that he would personally give up his money and fame just to wake up next to her again. Elsewhere in the song, he declares, “I will finish our little house in case you come back.” So yeah, forget moving on from Rosalía — it looks like he’s still leaving the door open for her to move in.