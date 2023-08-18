Reneé Rapp Kisses a Doppelgänger in the ‘Pretty Girls’ Video

Well, Renée Rapp might be graduating from her Sex Lives of College Girls role, but that doesn’t mean the spirit of Leighton Murray has to die. In her new “Pretty Girls” music video, Rapp makes out with another blonde — her doppelbänger, if you will. On the surface level, it seems like Essex College’s richest math nerd would definitely approve. But the experimental, electronic pop song’s lyrics don’t quite match the type of relationship that Leighton had with her look-alike girlfriend. The song instead focuses on girls who only want to kiss other girls on nights out when they’ve had a couple drinks. “In the a.m., all the pretty girls / Act like it never happened, in another world,” Rapp scoffs. “Yeah, it’s a blessing and it’s a curse / So keep on pretending, pretty girl.” It’s the latest single off Rapp’s debut album, Snow Angel, which she told People represents “a really mature version” of herself. Naturally, Cara Delevingne directed the video. That sex-bench photo alone makes her qualified enough for the job.

