Rick and Morty (But Not Justin Roiland) Returning Soon

Photo: Adult Swim

Adult Swim is still being coy about who will replace Justin Roiland, but rest assured that Rick and Morty is returning soon. Per an official announcement made on Thursday, the seventh season of the animated show will premiere on Sunday, October 15 at 11 p.m. New episodes will be available for purchase in the U.S. a day after they premiere on Adult Swim, and the entire new season will be available to stream in 2024. “It’s happening,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen confirmed in a statement. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

Roiland, who co-created the show with Dan Harmon, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony domestic violence in 2020. In March 2023, Roiland was cleared of the charges due to insufficient evidence. But after news of the charges became public in 2022, he also faced allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior. Adult Swim was among multiple entities that cut ties with Roiland. Even though that means a big casting change for Rick and Morty — Roiland voiced both of the show’s titular protagonists — the network seems confident that your listening experience won’t be affected too much. In fact, a press release for the new season pointedly suggests that “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!”

We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming to @AdultSwim 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/44z9YiicXs — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 24, 2023