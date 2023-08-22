Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Latest Collaboration Is Here

That’s mother (left). Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rihanna has covertly given birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky. The Super Bowl halftime show alum and her boyfriend reportedly welcomed the baby to the world earlier this month, People reported on August 21. Sources with direct knowledge of the news told tabloid outlet TMZ little bits and pieces of information to sate the nosy ones among us — for example, we don’t know the baby’s full name, but they did divulge the baby’s date of birth (August 3), place of birth (Los Angeles), the first letter of the baby’s name (“R”), and the baby’s sex (boy). It was during Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl in February that we learned of her and Rocky’s latest joint effort. The billionaire makeup mogul and part-time singer debuted her baby bump in a red Loewe jumpsuit with matching lacquer breastplate at the historic event. (Yes, a Rihanna baby announcement–slash–fashion statement interrupted by a football game is history.) The couple’s first child together, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born in May 2022. We would say a silly little joke about #R9, but that’s trite at this point.