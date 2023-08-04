Rita Ora Was the One Who Proposed to Her Music Video Director

The happy couple. Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

I now pronounce you pop star and the guy who directed her “Praising You” music video. You may kiss the Who. Rita “Queen of the Whos” Ora and Taika Waititi got married one year ago, and, oh, how time flies. But not if you’re one of the dozens of fans who were anxiously awaiting details of Ora and Waititi’s wedding. Fear not. Your waiting was not in vain. On their one-year wedding anniversary August 4, they finally shared how the engagement went down with Vogue. “She proposed to me,” Waititi revealed in the profile. “And I said ‘yes’ instantly.” Of course Rita Ora was the one to propose. She loves Waititi, yes, but she also needed an opportunity to write a caption that says, “That feeling when you just got married,” in a Vogue wedding spread. And also mention Tom Ford six times. And also show off her wedding cake that said, “We’re married bitches!!!” from Magnolia Bakery. That feeling when you propose and he says yes!