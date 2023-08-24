It’s Time for ‘Time’ (Roger’s Version)

Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Tick, tick, tick, tick … no, that’s not Vecna’s clock chimes summoning you to listen to Roger Waters’s new version of “Time.” Instead, the Pink Floyd co-founder released what he calls a “reimagining” of the progressive-rock passage, which will appear on his upcoming album The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux. At over seven minutes, it’s softer and more contemplative than the 1973 original; less psychedelic and more orchestral with a spoken-word intro that reckons with, well, the passage of time. “Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition,” Waters has said of the album. “That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.” (His fresh take on “Money” has also been released.) Fellow Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason are unsurprisingly not involved in the Redux project, although Mason admitted in a recent interview that was given an early copy to listen to: “Annoyingly, it’s absolutely brilliant.” It’s due to annoy you October 6.