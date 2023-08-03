Is No. 87 Kenough?

Photo: Warner Brothers

Anywhere else he’s a ten, except in Barbieland and the Billboard charts. “I’m Just Ken,” a euphoric synth-rock masterpiece from Barbie that begs you to feel the Kenergy, has debuted on the “Hot 100” at No. 87. Co-written by Mark Ronson and sung by fragile blonde doll Ryan Gosling, the song is pretty much the “Peaches” of Barbie with Gosling crooning about his relationship while going through an existential crisis alongside the other Kens. There’s also an extended bridge that wouldn’t feel out of place as a Devo B-side, but we digress. “The Ken song is about this guy that just can’t get out of his own way,” Ronson told Vulture. “We all have these masks that we put on to impress people, and all we really want to be is ourselves.” Barbie: The Album, the film’s official soundtrack, also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. That’s very beach.