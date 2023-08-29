And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker Adopted A Cat

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max

I couldn’t help but wonder: Could an on-set cat ever become an at-home cat? Much like in Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw Sarah Jessica Parker has the answer. Parker revealed she had adopted Carrie Bradsaw’s And Just Like That cat (appropriately named either Shoe, Shoo, or Choux, the jury is still out) from season two, making them inseparable both on and off screen. “His off-camera name is Lotus,” introduced Parker via Instagram. “Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023… If he looks familiar, that’s because he is.” During the AJLT season finale, Che Diaz gives Bradshaw a kitten and makes them the perfect pair for her life ahead of season three. How’s that for a Shoe lover?