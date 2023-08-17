Selena Gomez’s Single, ‘Single Soon,’ Is Out Soon

She’s coming. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

She’s been busy with Only Murders in the Building and her other film and TV projects lately, but Selena Gomez isn’t just a singer in Martin Short’s fever dreams. The star announced that her first single in nearly a year, “Single Soon,” is coming soon — August 25, that is. Gomez has been promoting the song for a few days, with a phone number that plays what sounds like a voicemail of her younger sister Gracie saying, “Hi, I love you sissy, never worry about boyfriends at all,” and then the first few beats of a song. (Wonder what that Chainsmoker and Zayn will think about that.)

“Single Soon” was produced by benny blanco — who worked on Revival’s “Hands to Myself” and “Kill ’Em With Kindness” — and Cashmere Cat. And while it marks Gomez’s first solo song since last year’s “My Mind and Me,” for her documentary of the same name, Gomez doesn’t sound to be leading off her fourth solo album quite yet. “As Gomez continues to work on her new album, she wanted to give her fans a fun end-of-the-summer song to enjoy,” a press release said of the song, which will be released as a seven-inch vinyl. Well, maybe she’ll at least get another Only Murders number in the meantime?