Heels Actor Stephen Amell Wrestles With SAG Strike Feelings

Heels actor Stephen Amell is attempting to tap out on some of his comments about the SAG-AFTRA strike over the weekend. At Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina, when asked his feelings on the strike, he began his response by stating that he supports his union; however, he does not like striking and found it to be a “reductive negotiating tactic” and “incredibly frustrating.” He clarified his comments on TMZ on Monday that he wanted to encourage the union and AMPTP to “get back to the table” and negotiate. Amell dropped in that he was speaking with SAG leadership that same day. In written words on Instagram, Amell restated his beliefs on the strike, explaining that despite disliking striking, he stands by his union. “When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit,” he concluded. Hopefully, some of the signage won’t deter him.

