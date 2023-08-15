Stevie Nicks Gives Daisy Jones & the Six Her (Belated) Landslide Praise

Photo: Getty Images/Amazon Studios

Daisy Jones isn’t Stevie Nicks, and Stevie Nicks isn’t Daisy Jones. But actually? The rumours might now have some truth to them. Several months after Daisy Jones & the Six ended its run on Amazon, the Fleetwood Mac enchantress has given the miniseries a firm shawl shimmy of approval — and pretty much the only approval that matters, frankly, due to the original Daisy Jones novel being loosely inspired by Nicks’s tumultuous relationship with her real-life bandmates. “Just finished watching Daisy Jones & the Six for the second time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley [Keough] seamlessly, soon became my story,” she wrote on social media. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it.” Nicks added, in regards to a potential second season, “Hopefully it will continue.” The surviving members of Fleetwood Mac had all previously agreed to give the miniseries its music rights for “Gold Dust Woman,” which appears in a pivotal overdose scene involving Keough’s character. Still, can someone ask Lindsay Buckingham what up with that? His episodic thoughts, that is.