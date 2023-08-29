Repressing intrusive thoughts that are telling her to say poppycock. Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The censorship is coming from inside the palace. The creator of the network series Suits, which is having a streaming renaissance this summer following its Netflix acquisition, confirmed that a Duchess of Sussex line was altered by the royal family after she began dating Prince Harry in 2016. TL;DR: Buckingham Palace simply couldn’t abide someone in its circle saying poppycock. “The royal family did not want her saying the word,” creator Aaron Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the royals got their hands on unfilmed scripts somehow (it wasn’t from Meghan Markle). “They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’” In the end, the show landed on bullshit to replace the word in question. Apparently, they “weighed in” on “not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating,” Korsh recalled. If Meghan gets back into the acting grind, find a non-exhaustive list of words for her to avoid (or instigate) ire below:

Cocker spaniel

Dickens

Diphthong

Fanny pack

Peacock

Pussycat

Scuttlebutt

Shuttlecock

Snatch

The nickname for Richard

Uranus