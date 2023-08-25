SZA’s Got a Cyborg on Her Roster in “Snooze”

Tonight, SZA’s gonna dance for her robot boyfriend. The android is one of many love interests in the music video for SZA’s track “Snooze,” from last year’s critically acclaimed record, SOS. We see the R&B singer, together with two background dancers, performing sexy choreography in an empty gymnasium that makes you wonder if part-time creative director Teyana Taylor is involved in the project. SZA is in a sheer, sparkling gold leotard, and the machine boyfriend sits in a leather armchair for his lap dance. He seems into it. Elsewhere in the video, Justin Bieber guest-stars as one of her other boyfriends, sharing a blunt in their bedroom and a moment on a tractor. Beef star Young Mazino is laid up in a barn with the singer, while Power Book II: Ghost actor Woody McClain’s workout is interrupted by some PDA. Benny Blanco, for his part, uses SZA’s butt as a plate for his french fries, dipping them in the ketchup on her back. A “Snooze” sped-up remix accompanied the music-video release, with SZA also dropping an instrumental version and a clean one. A girl can’t have too many versions of a song, just like a girl can’t have too many boys on her roster. Even if some of them might be embarrassing.

