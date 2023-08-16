Talking Heads Will Start Making Reunions

Photo: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

And you may find yourself succumbing to the idea of a nostalgia exercise. More than 20 years since they last tolerated one another in a public setting, the members of Talking Heads will reunite at the Toronto International Film Festival to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Stop Making Sense. The festival confirmed that David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison, and Chris Frantz will all participate in a Q&A event for the concert film’s 40th anniversary with Spike Lee, a previous Byrne collaborator, as the moderator. (No, they unsurprisingly will not perform a set, a fact that was still a bummer to type.) The event will take place on Monday, September 11, which punctuates a period of visual and sonic catnip for Stop Making Sense fans: A24 has remastered it with a full theatrical-release plan on September 24 — the film’s director, Jonathan Demme, died several years ago — and a new deluxe 2LP vinyl version of the soundtrack will be unveiled on August 18. What do we have to pawn to afford a Q&A ticket that will likely deliver Bachelor-reunion levels of chaos? A few lamps? A big suit? A big suit that has even more lamps in its pockets?