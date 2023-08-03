Taylor Swift Has Some Good News for Justin Trudeau

She’s not scared of the Six. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23gement/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Twenty-four hours into the most famous separation in Canadian history, Justin Trudeau sure could use a win. Well, Taylor Swift will speak now. The pop star finally announced Canadian stops on her Eras tour, a month after Trudeau thirstily begged her to come to his country. And hey, by the time Swift rolls into town in fall 2024, the prime minister will be single and ready to mingle with the moms in the crowd. She’s currently playing six nights in the Six, all at Toronto’s Rogers Center. Guess Trudeau will have to do without an Ottawa date. The new shows are part of a second North American leg for the tour, which will also include stands in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis. They’re set to follow next year’s Asian and European runs, and will be opened by Gracie Abrams. “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝,” Swift tweeted with the news. Unless, of course, you’re Justin Trudeau.

